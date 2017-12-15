Otis Redding's son carries on legacy at the Apollo, Carnegie Hall in 2018

More Videos 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:18 'It's not just a call,' Peach coach says of ref's title-game ruling 1:04 Man killed after vehicle overturned and landed in Rocky Creek 1:11 M.A. Evans first graders' Crosswalk Jingle 1:52 First responders receive rail car training 1:15 South Bibb Christmas tree farmer loves lighting up the faces of customers. 2:11 Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"Who can live up to Otis Redding?" singer's son asks Otis Redding III reflects on his famous father and the family's work to keep his legacy alive, including a tribute Jan. 25, 2018 at the Apollo Theatre. Otis Redding III reflects on his famous father and the family's work to keep his legacy alive, including a tribute Jan. 25, 2018 at the Apollo Theatre. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Otis Redding III reflects on his famous father and the family's work to keep his legacy alive, including a tribute Jan. 25, 2018 at the Apollo Theatre. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com