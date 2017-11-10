Nadine Mims and her husband watch as firefighters extinguish a blaze that destroyed their home on Wallace Drive on Nov. 10, 2017.
Nadine Mims and her husband watch as firefighters extinguish a blaze that destroyed their home on Wallace Drive on Nov. 10, 2017. Laura Corley lcorley@macon.com
Nadine Mims and her husband watch as firefighters extinguish a blaze that destroyed their home on Wallace Drive on Nov. 10, 2017. Laura Corley lcorley@macon.com

Local

Macon couple displaced after home, car destroyed in fire

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

November 10, 2017 1:12 PM

Flames were shooting from the windows of Nadine Mims’ home when she returned from a short trip to the grocery store late morning Friday.

“When I walked up, it was just blazing,” Mims said. “I’m just glad my sister got my daughter and herself and got out of there.”

Mims said she had been gone about 10 minutes to get some food from Rocky Creek Foods down the street.

An hour after Mims daughter ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, smoke was still billowing from the roof of the Wallace Drive home.

“I think it’s completely gone,” Mims said to her husband of the single-story brick house they have lived in since 1991.

The fire also destroyed a red SUV parked close to the garage.

“The key was in the house,” Mims said. “We couldn’t get in the house to get the key to move it.”

Mims said pictures of her grandkids and great grandkids were among valuables destroyed in the blaze.

Capt. Lonnie Anderson asked Mims if she had a place to stay. Mims said she didn’t.

Anderson said he called the American Red Cross, which will set Mims and her husband up in some temporary housing.

Anderson said the fire started in the kitchen. Mims said she had cooked fish earlier in the day, but was unsure how the fire could have started.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back

    Women of the Shirley Hills Neighborhood raise money to send gift cards to the 648 Military Engagement team deployed in the Middle East.

Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back

Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back 1:38

Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back
Robot dog debuts at City Council meeting 0:50

Robot dog debuts at City Council meeting
'It has been miraculous,' Brooklyn Rouse says of rehabilitation after shooting 1:44

'It has been miraculous,' Brooklyn Rouse says of rehabilitation after shooting

View More Video