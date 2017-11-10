Macon couple displaced after home, car destroyed in fire

Flames were shooting from the windows of Nadine Mims’ home when she returned from a short trip to the grocery store late morning Friday.
“When I walked up, it was just blazing,” Mims said. “I’m just glad my sister got my daughter and herself and got out of there.”
Mims said she had been gone about 10 minutes to get some food from Rocky Creek Foods down the street.
An hour after Mims daughter ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, smoke was still billowing from the roof of the Wallace Drive home.
“I think it’s completely gone,” Mims said to her husband of the single-story brick house they have lived in since 1991.
The fire also destroyed a red SUV parked close to the garage.
“The key was in the house,” Mims said. “We couldn’t get in the house to get the key to move it.”
Mims said pictures of her grandkids and great grandkids were among valuables destroyed in the blaze.
Capt. Lonnie Anderson asked Mims if she had a place to stay. Mims said she didn’t.
Anderson said he called the American Red Cross, which will set Mims and her husband up in some temporary housing.
Anderson said the fire started in the kitchen. Mims said she had cooked fish earlier in the day, but was unsure how the fire could have started.
"I think it's completely gone," Macon woman says after fire destroys her home and car. pic.twitter.com/6wjyaj60Jf— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) November 10, 2017
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments