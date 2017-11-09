Peeler confirmed as new U.S. attorney for Middle Georgia

The Senate confirmed a new U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Thursday.
Charles E. Peeler of Albany was confirmed during an executive session Thursday night, according to a statement from U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s office, and will become the midstate’s top federal prosecutor. He was nominated July 21.
Peeler was a founding partner of Albany’s Flynn Peeler & Phillips law firm, where he focused on complex civil litigation and federal criminal cases. He has more than 17 years of litigation experience.
“Charlie Peeler will help enforce and carry out our nation’s laws with skill and dignity,” Isakson said in the statement. “President Trump made a wise decision in nominating him, and I am proud that he will be serving our state and nation in this important role.”
The Middle District of Georgia includes 70 of Georgia’s 159 counties, with a population of about 1.6 million residents.
