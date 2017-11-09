Mayoral race got even closer during certification process, judge says

The razor-thin outcome of the Milledgeville mayoral race got even closer when the votes were certified.
Challenger Mary Parham-Copelan defeated incumbent Mayor Gary Thrower by five votes, 833-828, when Baldwin Probate Court Judge Todd Blackwell certified Tuesday’s count late Wednesday. Tuesday’s tally had the vote at 833-827.
The only change from Tuesday was a provisional ballot cast for Thrower.
“In the end, that’s where it stands, and that’s what we certified,” Blackwell said. The vote “balances 100 percent.”
Thrower has two business days to ask for a recount — that would be by end of the day Monday — but he has given no indication that he plans to do so, the judge said.
“We would gladly do it if he requests it,” Blackwell said.
Parham-Copelan is scheduled to take office in January.
