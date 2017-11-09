Ga. ranks 5th for hot car deaths of children; Should vehicles have rear-seat sensors?

A 3-year-old boy left for three hours in a hot car Oct. 31 in the city of South Fulton was the 43rd child who died from heat stroke in a vehicle nationwide and the 4th child in Georgia this year.
Additionally, Kids and Cars reports that Georgia ranks 5th in the nation for the most child hot cars deaths with a total of 32 deaths from 1995-2007.
The Georgia deaths this year include a 6-month-old baby left in a vehicle for more than five hours in Milledgeville Aug. 28. The baby died eight days later.
In the most recent Georgia death, Fulton County police charged the boy’s mother, Lillian Stone, 25, with murder Tuesday — a week after she was initially charged with first-degree cruelty to children the day of the incident, The Associated Press reported. The boy was prounounced dead Saturday at hospital, where he’d been rushed after a passerby discovered him in the locked car and called 911.
Kids and Cars supports proposed federal legislation to require sensors in the rear seats of vehicles to prevent children from being left behind in hot cars.
“Let's hope that the HOT CARS Act of 2017 can be passed quickly so technology can be added to vehicles to help prevent these unthinkable fatalities,” Amber Andreasen, the advocacy group’s director and volunteer manager, said in an email.
In more than half of hot car deaths nationwide, caregivers forgot that the child was in the back seat, according to a website created by climatoligist Jan Null, who tracks heat stroke deaths.
“Any lives are saved by the implemenation are great. But it must be kept in mind that the main focus of ‘devices’ would be toward only the 54 percent of the cases where a child is forgotten; thus, not a solution for the other 46 percent, or 17 of the average 37 lives lost per year,” Nullen said on the website.
WSB-TV reported that Stone “told police she was running errands and forgot the child in the back of her car, but they said they have evidence that shows otherwise.”
A mom who left her son in car now charged w/MURDER. Her 3 year old boy died 4 days ago in the hospital. Stay with @wsbtv for more. #wsb pic.twitter.com/afAEWDaeyI— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) November 8, 2017
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments