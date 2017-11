'It has been miraculous,' Brooklyn Rouse says of rehabilitation after shooting

Brooklyn Rouse, who received the first Bravery Blossom medal from the Cherry Blossom Festival on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, was shot in the head Dec. 26, 2016, while delivering pizza in Macon. Almost a year later, the 22-year-old is on her way to a full recovery, and her story is inspiring others.