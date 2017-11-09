Local

Man identified after being hit by car and killed while crossing highway

By Liz Fabian

November 09, 2017 4:50 AM

A 61-year-old Macon man died Wednesday night while crossing Gray Highway.

Frank Pittman Jr. was hit by a Honda Pilot driven by a 23-year-old woman from Gray, who was headed north on the highway, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Pittman dead in the 2200 block of Gray Highway near Graham Road, not far from Highland Hills Apartments.

No charges were immediately filed, but the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is urged to call 478-751-7500.

