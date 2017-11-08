'Look for great things' from agribusiness program

Two Bibb County cousins accused of murder and armed robbery were denied bond Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Ricky Lowder Jr. and Darius Lowder are charged in the death of Montaego Maxwell who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery of a 15-year-old while they were riding with the Lowders and Antonio Woodard in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Maxwell and Woodard, who was also shot by the 15-year-old, were bleeding in the backseat on the way to the hospital when one of the Lowders was ticketed by Georgia State Patrol for speeding early Saturday, February 3, 2018.