More Videos

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College 1:40

MidSouth teams up with Hutchings Career College

Pause
Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 0:20

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 3:53

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home 1:23

Aerial trucks used to help put out fire at Macon home

Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police 5:07

Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 1:29

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road 1:09

Driver crashes pickup on Bethel Church Road

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 0:59

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered 0:58

Dead man wasn't seen for days before his body was discovered

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day 2:45

Treat yourself and loved one to homemade dessert for Valentine's Day

'Look for great things' from agribusiness program

Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Crime

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court in Peach County, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2018, during pretrial hearings in advance of his death penalty trial set for next year in the shooting deaths of Peach sheriff's deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron.

Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges

Local

Lowder cousins request hearing on murder charges

Two Bibb County cousins accused of murder and armed robbery were denied bond Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Ricky Lowder Jr. and Darius Lowder are charged in the death of Montaego Maxwell who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery of a 15-year-old while they were riding with the Lowders and Antonio Woodard in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Maxwell and Woodard, who was also shot by the 15-year-old, were bleeding in the backseat on the way to the hospital when one of the Lowders was ticketed by Georgia State Patrol for speeding early Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a woman kicking in a door in search of beer, an item about public urination, and man smacked in the head with a vase.