More Videos

Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Police chase ends in head-on crash

Pause
High speed chase ends in head-on crash 1:20

High speed chase ends in head-on crash

Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro' 4:02

Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro'

Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go

Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor 1:49

Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor

Prayer vigil for burned Macon church 2:20

Prayer vigil for burned Macon church

Fire heavily damages Macon church 2:01

Fire heavily damages Macon church

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

    Andre Carswell was standing outside his office building on Napier Avenue when he saw a SUV slammed head-on into a red Mustang.

Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

Andre Carswell was standing outside his office building on Napier Avenue when he saw a SUV slammed head-on into a red Mustang.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro'

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad.

Local

Fire heavily damages Macon church

An arsonist burned God's Power Church of Christ at 1985 Cedar Ave. early on June 23, 2015. The ATF, Macon-Bibb fire and sheriff's department investigated, but no one was arrested.

Education

Class teaches eating well on the go

A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.