  • High speed chase ends in head-on crash

    Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended.

Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Local

Man fleeing police injures another driver in head-on crash

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

November 08, 2017 2:25 PM

A woman was hurt after a man fleeing police in a black SUV smashed head-on into her red Mustang on Napier Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said Jarvis Mack hopped out of the black SUV and started running immediately after the crash.

Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick said deputies tried to stop Mack for failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 75 just north of Forsyth.

Bittick said Mack struck at least two other cars before the head-on crash near Fairmont Avenue.

Mack was taken to the Monroe County jail. He also has outstanding warrants for violation of probation in an aggravated assault case in Bibb County, Bittick said.

    Andre Carswell was standing outside his office building on Napier Avenue when he saw a SUV slammed head-on into a red Mustang.

    A woman was hurt after a man fleeing from police crashed head on into her red Mustang on Napier Avenue.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

