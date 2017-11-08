Man fleeing police injures another driver in head-on crash

A woman was hurt after a man fleeing police in a black SUV smashed head-on into her red Mustang on Napier Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses said Jarvis Mack hopped out of the black SUV and started running immediately after the crash.
Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick said deputies tried to stop Mack for failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 75 just north of Forsyth.
Bittick said Mack struck at least two other cars before the head-on crash near Fairmont Avenue.
Mack was taken to the Monroe County jail. He also has outstanding warrants for violation of probation in an aggravated assault case in Bibb County, Bittick said.
Head-on crash in police chase injures two on Napier Ave. possible fatality. Monroe and Bibb SO on scene pic.twitter.com/HBW4fScU3a— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) November 8, 2017
