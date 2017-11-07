Coat collection warms hearts

Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins describes the process being taken to collect Tropical Storm Irma debris. Since Oct. 12, more than 20,000 cubic yards has been picked up.
A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.
Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released.
Historic Macon Foundation's Flea Market featured 50 percent off all merchandise Sunday. The market which features a wide variety of merchandise including furniture, housewares, toys, sporting goods, artwork and antiques among others. Money raised helps fund rehabilitation projects.
The Ocmulgee Mountain Biking Association hosts a weekly bike ride all year long at trails throughout Bibb County. The Association is hosting a "Sac-O-Suds 50 Mile Gravel Grinder" and a free "Fried Green 50" gravel ride this weekend in Juliette.
Patriot Guard rider Doug Brawner, of Jones County, was headed to work at Robins Air Force Base on his Harley Davidson Ultra Classic when he hit a deer on Upper River Road in Macon at about 5:30 a.m. on November 3, 2017.