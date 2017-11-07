More Videos

  • Coat collection warms hearts

    A 4-year-old boy donated coats to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia because he didn't want other kids to be cold.

Jason Vorhees & Laura Corley The Telegraph

Class teaches eating well on the go

A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.

Beginners welcome at weekly bike ride

The Ocmulgee Mountain Biking Association hosts a weekly bike ride all year long at trails throughout Bibb County. The Association is hosting a "Sac-O-Suds 50 Mile Gravel Grinder" and a free "Fried Green 50" gravel ride this weekend in Juliette.

Harley rider hits deer and both walk away

Patriot Guard rider Doug Brawner, of Jones County, was headed to work at Robins Air Force Base on his Harley Davidson Ultra Classic when he hit a deer on Upper River Road in Macon at about 5:30 a.m. on November 3, 2017.