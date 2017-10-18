Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot growing larger but it will cost you

Are you one of those people who only play the lottery when the jackpot gets really big?
Well, Mega Millions is upping the ante to try to create bigger jackpots and faster rolls.
As of Oct. 28, starting jackpots will more than double from $15 million to $40 million and allow the jackpots to increase exponentially.
Ticket prices will double from $1 to $2.
Organizers say there will have better odds to win $1 million prices and higher secondary prizes as the game is redesigned.
“We have a demand for innovation to keep fresh, entertaining lottery games and to deliver the attention-grabbing jackpots,” Mega Millions president Debbie D. Alford stated in a news release.
In the re-created game, players select five numbers from 1-70 and one Mega Ball number between 1 and 25, giving players a 1-in-24 chance of winning a prize.
An optional $3 wager gives you a chance to only win the game’s jackpot. Those ticket-holders will not be eligible for any other prize levels.
Mega Millions debuted in May of 2002 and grew out of the six-state Big Game that launched in August 1996.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot was a $656 million prize that was split by three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland in 2012.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
