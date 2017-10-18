Hit-and-run semi driver sought in I-16 accident that killed another truck driver

More Videos 0:56 Girl, officer, praised for their action in saving infant Pause 1:23 Truck driver dies in I-16 crash 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 3:35 Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech 1:52 First responders receive rail car training 1:41 Baby comes early as Irma evacuees flee Florida 0:48 Affect could be devastating to nonprofits 1:45 Savannah Bananas want to 'Stop the Sizzle' 1:52 Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 1:34 Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck driver dies in I-16 crash A tractor trailer driver, believed to be from Florida, died in a crash with another truck and car on Interstate 16 West in Twiggs County before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. A tractor trailer driver, believed to be from Florida, died in a crash with another truck and car on Interstate 16 West in Twiggs County before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

A tractor trailer driver, believed to be from Florida, died in a crash with another truck and car on Interstate 16 West in Twiggs County before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph