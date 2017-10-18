More Videos

    Officials from Macon-Bibb County and the East Macon Youth Macon Baseball league, along with players, coaches and family members came out Saturday for a celebration of opening day and upgrades to the park.

Officials from Macon-Bibb County and the East Macon Youth Macon Baseball league, along with players, coaches and family members came out Saturday for a celebration of opening day and upgrades to the park. Stanley Dunlap sdunlap@macon.com
Officials from Macon-Bibb County and the East Macon Youth Macon Baseball league, along with players, coaches and family members came out Saturday for a celebration of opening day and upgrades to the park. Stanley Dunlap sdunlap@macon.com

Local

Public input sought on east Macon recreation center upgrades

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 18, 2017 10:56 AM

The public is invited to weigh in on the next phase of improvements to an east Macon recreation center.

Forums are scheduled for Thursday and Nov. 2 at the Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, formerly East Macon Recreation Center. There is $2.4 million special purpose local option sales tax money dedicated to improvements.

Anyone unable to attend Thursday’s forum from 6-8 p.m. will have another chance to provide feedback at the same time on Nov. 2.

WM2A Architects will draw the designs for the recreation center’s upgrades.

Delores A. Brooks Park is located at 3326 Ocmulgee E. Blvd.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

