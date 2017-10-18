Public input sought on east Macon recreation center upgrades

The public is invited to weigh in on the next phase of improvements to an east Macon recreation center.
Forums are scheduled for Thursday and Nov. 2 at the Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, formerly East Macon Recreation Center. There is $2.4 million special purpose local option sales tax money dedicated to improvements.
Anyone unable to attend Thursday’s forum from 6-8 p.m. will have another chance to provide feedback at the same time on Nov. 2.
WM2A Architects will draw the designs for the recreation center’s upgrades.
Delores A. Brooks Park is located at 3326 Ocmulgee E. Blvd.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
