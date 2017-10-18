Macon event offers nonprofits a shot at large pot of grant money

Nonprofit organizations will have a chance to be in the running to receive grant funding if they attend a Macon-Bibb County conference this week.
Macon-Bibb gave out $352,360 last year to nonprofits as part of the Community Development Block Grant program. In order to apply for this year’s money, nonprofit representatives are required to come to one of the sessions being held Thursday, a news release said.
The sessions will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
To RSVP or get more information about the CDBG program, contact Regina Newsome at 478-751-7190 or rnewsome@maconbibb.us.
