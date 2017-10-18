More Videos

Truck driver dies in I-16 crash 1:23

Truck driver dies in I-16 crash

Pause
Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Childhood cancer foundation gets big donation from local dance studio 1:07

Childhood cancer foundation gets big donation from local dance studio

First responders receive rail car training 1:52

First responders receive rail car training

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:40

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home

Shelter with 120 in North Macon hunker down for Irma winds 1:43

Shelter with 120 in North Macon hunker down for Irma winds

Geraldo Rivera chased Irma down to Columbus and tried to 'rescue' two daredevils 1:01

Geraldo Rivera chased Irma down to Columbus and tried to "rescue" two daredevils

Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times 1:34

Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua

  • Affect could be devastating to nonprofits

    Debra Rollins, executive director of Rebuilding Macon, discusses the importance of the Community Development Block Grant.

Debra Rollins, executive director of Rebuilding Macon, discusses the importance of the Community Development Block Grant. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Debra Rollins, executive director of Rebuilding Macon, discusses the importance of the Community Development Block Grant. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Local

Macon event offers nonprofits a shot at large pot of grant money

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 18, 2017 10:02 AM

Nonprofit organizations will have a chance to be in the running to receive grant funding if they attend a Macon-Bibb County conference this week.

Macon-Bibb gave out $352,360 last year to nonprofits as part of the Community Development Block Grant program. In order to apply for this year’s money, nonprofit representatives are required to come to one of the sessions being held Thursday, a news release said.

The sessions will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.

To RSVP or get more information about the CDBG program, contact Regina Newsome at 478-751-7190 or rnewsome@maconbibb.us.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Truck driver dies in I-16 crash 1:23

Truck driver dies in I-16 crash

Pause
Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Childhood cancer foundation gets big donation from local dance studio 1:07

Childhood cancer foundation gets big donation from local dance studio

First responders receive rail car training 1:52

First responders receive rail car training

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:40

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home

Shelter with 120 in North Macon hunker down for Irma winds 1:43

Shelter with 120 in North Macon hunker down for Irma winds

Geraldo Rivera chased Irma down to Columbus and tried to 'rescue' two daredevils 1:01

Geraldo Rivera chased Irma down to Columbus and tried to "rescue" two daredevils

Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times 1:34

Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua

  • Truck driver dies in I-16 crash

    A tractor trailer driver, believed to be from Florida, died in a crash with another truck and car on Interstate 16 West in Twiggs County before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Truck driver dies in I-16 crash

View More Video