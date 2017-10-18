Cohen Scott Mathews, left, Healther Nicole Jeffcoat, upper right, and Lisa Marie Grigg are persons of interest in a homicide Friday in Albany.
Cohen Scott Mathews, left, Healther Nicole Jeffcoat, upper right, and Lisa Marie Grigg are persons of interest in a homicide Friday in Albany. Albany Police Department Special to The Telegraph

A hero was shot and killed in a robbery, now police release photos of persons of interest

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 18, 2017 6:07 AM

Albany police want to question three people after a man was killed during an armed robbery Friday.

During the holdup at the Dollar General at 1906 East Oglethorpe Boulevard, Javis Walker was fatally shot.

Walker, 31, died trying to protect the store clerk, the Albany Herald reported.

Tuesday, investigators released photos of three people they want to question who might have information about the southest Georgia community’s latest homicide.

Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, is wanted for domestic violence battery, obstruction and hindering 911 calls, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, also is being sought for a probation violation.

Police also want to talk to 20-year-old Lisa Marie Grigg in Walker’s killing.

Anyone with information in the killing is urged to call Albany police at 229-431-2100.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

