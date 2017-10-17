You may have never seen it, but Macon’s Brosnan Yard is a railroad wonder

More Videos 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon Pause 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:26 Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future 0:52 Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education Video Link copy Embed Code copy

First responders receive rail car training Norfolk Southern’s safety train offered Rail Safety & Emergency Response training classes to first responders. The train is part of the Norfolk Southern’s Operation Awareness & Response program, which provides free, hands-on training directly to emergency responders in communities along our rail lines. Norfolk Southern’s safety train offered Rail Safety & Emergency Response training classes to first responders. The train is part of the Norfolk Southern’s Operation Awareness & Response program, which provides free, hands-on training directly to emergency responders in communities along our rail lines. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

