Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal 1:38

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal

Forest Hill designs unveiled for second phase 1:14

Forest Hill designs unveiled for second phase

Jeffersonville Road construction project faces setback 0:38

Jeffersonville Road construction project faces setback

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park

UGA Homecoming a year in the making 1:19

UGA Homecoming a year in the making

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:42

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 1:52

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest'

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 1:01

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Local

Four people shot in three separate incidents in Bibb County

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

October 17, 2017 11:09 AM

Four people were shot in three separate incidents late Monday and early Tuesday in Bibb County. One incident was an accidental shooting.

In the first incident, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:52 p.m. Monday to Westminster Apartments where two people were shot, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.

Ottis Hill, 20, and Julian Kongquee, 18, were standing outside apartment A-1 when a man appeared and several shots were fired, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Hill was struck in the left arm, and Kongquee was struck in the left leg. Both were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

No one else was hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.

‘He accidentally shot himself’

In the second incident, deputies were dispatched at 11:54 p.m. Monday to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in reference to a gunshot wound.

Shannon Robello, 19, accidentally shot himself in the right knee while handling a gun outside a residence at 4179 Dorthy Ave., Howard said. Robello was thinking about purchasing the gun, she said.

“When he cocked the gun, he accidentally shot himself,” Howard said.

Robello was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, by a family member.

Man wakes up to gunfire

In the third incident, shots were fired into a home at 3734 Travis Blvd. about 2:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Resident Leroy Murphy Jr., 46, was asleep when he awoke to the gunfire. Murphy was shot in the leg as he rolled out of bed, Howard said.

Three others in the home, all adults, were not injured, Howard said. Murphy was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shootings is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

