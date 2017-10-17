He pointed a gun at a Family Dollar clerk but didn’t get any money, authorities say

A man pointed a gun at a Family Dollar clerk but gave up the robbery attempt and fled after she couldn’t get the cash register to open.
No one was hurt in the 8:30 p.m. attempted robbery of the store at 3567 Houston Ave., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect was described as a black man, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall, the release stated. He was wearing black clothing and a black and white cover over his face.
He fled, without any cash, out the front door of the store toward Pendleton Homes, the release stated.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
