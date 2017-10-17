More Videos

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 3:05

Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon

UGA Homecoming a year in the making 1:19

UGA Homecoming a year in the making

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal 1:38

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:39

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Georgia fans light up Sanford Stadium vs. Missouri 0:37

Georgia fans light up Sanford Stadium vs. Missouri

Watch this boy's adorable reaction when he learns he's going to see Todd Gurley play 2:00

Watch this boy's adorable reaction when he learns he's going to see Todd Gurley play

Local

He pointed a gun at a Family Dollar clerk but didn’t get any money, authorities say

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

October 17, 2017 11:02 AM

A man pointed a gun at a Family Dollar clerk but gave up the robbery attempt and fled after she couldn’t get the cash register to open.

No one was hurt in the 8:30 p.m. attempted robbery of the store at 3567 Houston Ave., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect was described as a black man, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall, the release stated. He was wearing black clothing and a black and white cover over his face.

He fled, without any cash, out the front door of the store toward Pendleton Homes, the release stated.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

