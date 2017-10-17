Here’s how to win free Zoes Kitchen when it opens in Macon

Zoes Kitchen is celebrating the grand opening of its Macon location with a gift for its first 500 fans.
The first Middle Georgia location for the Mediterranean restaurant opens Tuesday, Oct. 31 at The Shoppes at River Crossing at 5080 Riverside Dr.
With the restaurant’s current sweepstakes, the first 500 people to register will receive free entrees and be entered for a chance to win free Zoes Kitchen for a year.
To enter, log into your Facebook account and register with this form. There were 238 entries as of Tuesday morning.
The new location is also hiring a general manager. To apply, visit glassdoor.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
