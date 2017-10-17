Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Two injured in shooting outside West Bibb apartment complex

By Becky Purser

October 17, 2017 7:45 AM

Two people were shot late Monday outside Westminster Apartments in West Bibb County.

Ottis Hill, 20, and Julian Konquee, 18, were standing outside apartment A-1 when a man appeared and several shots were fired, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Hill was struck in the left arm and Kongquee was struck in the left leg. Both were in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, early Tuesday. No one else was hurt.

Deputies were dispatched the scene at 11:52 p.m. Monday, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

