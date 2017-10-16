Power line snaps, nearly 1,000 bales of hay set ablaze

More Videos 2:32 Nearly a thousand hay bales burn in fire at Georgia farm Pause 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:38 10th Greek Festival has a special appeal 1:34 Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times 1:50 Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant 1:00 Sam Poss remembered with scholarship for band members 1:18 Chris Poss remembers his son Sam as an independent person that was helpful and funny 1:29 Macon woman celebrates 101st birthday 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:39 Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Nearly a thousand hay bales burn in fire at Georgia farm A field of 1,000 hay bales burned Oct. 14, 2017, in Bleckley County after a power line snapped and started a fire. A field of 1,000 hay bales burned Oct. 14, 2017, in Bleckley County after a power line snapped and started a fire. Bleckley County Fire Department

A field of 1,000 hay bales burned Oct. 14, 2017, in Bleckley County after a power line snapped and started a fire. Bleckley County Fire Department