Power line snaps, nearly 1,000 bales of hay set ablaze

A power line snapped near a farm in Bleckley County, igniting a field of 1,000 hay bales in a spectacular inferno that threatened two homes and a barn Saturday night.
It took four hours for multiple fire departments to extinguish the nearly 800 burning bales on Pea Ridge Road.
“We fought the fire until nearly midnight,” Bleckley County Fire Department posted on its Facebook page. “We had support from Allentown, Dudley, Laurens and Twiggs County.”
Two houses and an old barn were spared, though the flames came within about 50 feet of the structures, the post said.
