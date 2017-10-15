Boil water advisory in Macon lifted

A boil water advisory that had been in effect for some residents in southeast Bibb County has been lifted.
The Macon Water Authority lifted the advisory Sunday afternoon nearly three days after it went into effect. According to a release, results of water quality test from the area show that the water is safe to drink.
The advisory was put in place after a water main broke, impacting approximately 200 customers. Tests were needed to ensure the water had not been contaminated as a result of the break.
According to the release, the tests came back sooner than normal due to the authority’s investments in advanced water quality testing.
Anyone with questions or concerns over outage and restoration can contact the MWA after-hours number at 478-464- 5656.
