Man shot in leg on Melton Avenue

A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Melton Avenue on Saturday.
Brandon Lucas, 31, said he was shot as he was getting out of his vehicle, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Deputies found him lying in the yard of an abandoned home at 2058 Melton Avenue. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
There was no information on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments