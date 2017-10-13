Milledgeville restaurant finds new home in Lake Sinclair community

Popular Milledgeville restaurant Aubri Lane’s will be serving up its fare at a new location starting next year.
The restaurant which serves up Southern-style cuisines with a flair announced on Facebook plans to move to The Club at Lake Sinclair in January. The new location will be about four miles, or nine minutes from downtown Milledgeville.
“Aubri Lane’s at The Club at Lake Sinclair will be open to the public,” the Facebook post said. “All of our loyal patrons will be welcome and those that are “Club” members will receive special discounts. Until then, we are still providing the same great dining experience downtown that you have enjoyed for the past 9 years.”
Click here to read a Telegraph review of Aubri Lane’s, which was described several years ago as a “secret gem.”
