Sam Oni, one of the first black students to attend Mercer, is one of the panelists set to speak at an event Oct. 16 at Mercer. JASON VORHEES jvorhees@macon.com

Sam Oni among panelists to speak about Mercer’s integration history

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 13, 2017 2:21 PM

The public is invited to hear first-hand accounts of Mercer University’s integration this Monday.

Charles Roberts, associate math professor at Mercer’s Penfield College, has organized a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. at the Medical School auditorium. Sam Oni and Bennie Stephens, the first two black students to attend the college, and other “integration pioneers” will talk about their experiences at Mercer and answer questions.

Roberts planned the event as an activity for “The Culture of the University” class that he teaches, but the community is also invited to attend.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

