Victim of fatal Baldwin County house fire identified

The victim of a fatal Baldwin County house fire has been identified as 69-year-old George Thomas Bloodworth.
An autopsy is expected Friday morning, said Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez.
The 3:15 p.m. fire Thursday on Highview Road was contained to the bathroom of the master bedroom, where the victim was found, said Fire Chief Troy Reynolds.
The fire remains under investigation, with fire officials awaiting the conclusions of the autopsy, Reynolds said.
