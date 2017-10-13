Local

Water main break may mean loss of water to ‘significant number’ of Macon customers

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

October 13, 2017 12:08 AM

A number of East Macon customers may not have water until repairs are made to a water main break.

A 12-inch water main break occurred late Thursday night around Emery Drive and Ocmulgee East Boulevard, according to a post on the Macon Water Authority’s website.

Workers were on the site about 10 p.m.

“A significant number of customers may experience a loss of water service until repairs are completed,” the report said. “MWA crews are on site making necessary repairs. MWA will continue to update our customers as more information is available.”

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

