One dead in Milledgeville house fire

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 12, 2017 6:00 PM

A man was killed in a house fire in Milledgeville early evening Thursday.

The fire broke out at 116 Highview Road just southeast of town, Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez said.

The man was pronounced dead about 5 p.m.

His name is being withheld until family members are notified. No one else was hurt, Gonzalez said.

Tax assessor’s records show the single-story house is owned by George and Brenda Bloodworth.

