One dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash in chase with Georgia State Patrol trooper

By Laura Corley

October 12, 2017 4:57 PM

A man was fatally injured and two others were hurt in a head-on crash in Milledgeville that occurred as a driver tried to elude a Georgia State Patrol trooper Wednesday afternoon.

Taboris Wright died Thursday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Baldwin County Coroner Ken Garland said.

The 25-year-old was passenger in the 2003 gold Mercury Grand Marquis that a trooper tried to stop on North Jefferson Street for a seat belt violation, according to an email from the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, 23-year-old Carl Barnard Justice, did not stop for the blue lights.

Justice wheeled left onto Dunlap Road and tried to pass another car in a no passing zone.

The Grand Marquis collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, the state patrol said.

Justice and the pickup truck driver, 29-year-old Steven Thomas Carey, both were taken to a hospital in Milledgeville.

Wright was flown to by helicopter to the Macon hospital where he died a day later.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating, and charges are pending.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

