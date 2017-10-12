Local

Man robs Family Dollar in Macon

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 12, 2017 7:18 AM

An armed man robbed the Family Dollar on Jeffersonville Road on Wednesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a man with a handgun entered the store at 3656 Jeffersonville Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount. He was in a dark colored car.

He is described at a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a skinny build and wearing dark clothes with a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimstoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

