Man robs Family Dollar in Macon

An armed man robbed the Family Dollar on Jeffersonville Road on Wednesday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a man with a handgun entered the store at 3656 Jeffersonville Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount. He was in a dark colored car.
He is described at a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a skinny build and wearing dark clothes with a bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimstoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
