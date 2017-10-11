High Falls church grieves loss of drowned boy

More Videos 1:02 Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish Pause 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:12 Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:53 Pigs race for glory of Oreo 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph

