Opening date set for repaired public lake

More Videos 1:02 Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish Pause 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:12 Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:53 Pigs race for glory of Oreo 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish Ocmulgee PFA in Bleckley County, closed after sink holes drained the lake of water, has been filling with water. Georgia DNR biologist Tim Bonvechio says the habitat is well on its way to becoming a big bass fishery. Ocmulgee PFA in Bleckley County, closed after sink holes drained the lake of water, has been filling with water. Georgia DNR biologist Tim Bonvechio says the habitat is well on its way to becoming a big bass fishery. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Ocmulgee PFA in Bleckley County, closed after sink holes drained the lake of water, has been filling with water. Georgia DNR biologist Tim Bonvechio says the habitat is well on its way to becoming a big bass fishery. Beau Cabell The Telegraph