10 days of arts and cultural events coming up in Macon

Starting Friday, there will be 10 days of arts events going on in Macon as the One City Art Festival kicks off.
The festival features more than 20 “artistic diversions” produced by Macon Arts Roundtable members and featured throughout the city, according to a Macon Arts Alliance news release.
Events include a glass pumpkin patch at Stratford Academy, masquerade, movie nights at Riverside Cemetery and Ocmulgee National Monument, Jazz & Arts on Riverdale, “Nutcracker” cast meet and greet and Macon Octoberfest. For a full list of events, go to macon365.com, the new arts and culture calendar that replaces Ovations365.com.
An all-access pass for the One City Arts Festival, valued at $100 by the Macon Arts Alliance, is $20.
Also, at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Theatre Macon, the Macon Arts Alliance will hold its 2017 Cultural Awards recognizing those “who have made significant contributions to the arts and cultural life of Central Georgia through their work,” the release states. This year’s honorees are: Christopher Dale Howard, Phillips Performing Arts, Stanley L. Roberts and Jim Crisp, the recipient of the Rosalyn Elkan Lifetime Achievement Award.
The arts generate over $88 million in economic activity in Macon-Bibb County, the release states.
