Balloon release to remember drowned Monroe County boy set for Wednesday night

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph

