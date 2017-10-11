More Videos

  • Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says

    Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12.

Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Local

Balloon release to remember drowned Monroe County boy set for Wednesday night

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 11, 2017 2:15 PM

A balloon releasing ceremony set for Wednesday night will honor the memory of a Monroe County boy who drowned at High Falls State Park on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony, set for 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of High Falls, is to remember 12-year-old Christian Burdette.

The church encouraged attendees to wear orange because it was Burdette’s favorite color.

Burdette and his 17-year-old brother, James Burdette, slipped on rocks and fell while trying to cross one of the park’s tallest waterfalls. James survived the fall but had to be rescued by helicopter.

Both boys attended the church, which is less than a mile from the waterfall.

