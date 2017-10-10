Teen rescued after younger brother drowns at High Falls State Park

A 12-year-old drowned and his older brother had to be rescued after the pair went out on the rocks at High Falls State Park on Tuesday morning.

The younger boy died just south of Joseph Proctor Bridge in northern Monroe County. Family and friends held hands and embraced each other as his 17-year-old brother was pulled from the water by a helicopter. The teen reportedly got stuck at the bottom of the falls.

Monroe County schools are on fall break and though there are signs warning others to stay off the rocks, they are often disregarded.

More Videos 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Pause 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 1:01 Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:12 Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 1:58 With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Amanda Webb said she didn't realize at first that it was one of her neighbors, students and church members who drowned at High Falls State Park on Oct. 10, 2017. Christian Burdette was 12. Laura Corley The Telegraph

More Videos 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Pause 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 1:01 Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:12 Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 1:58 With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue. Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

More Videos 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Pause 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 1:01 Mercer location in Warner Robins supports Robins Air Force Base 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park 0:12 Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 1:58 With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park A child stranded on the rocks at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, was pulled from the water by a helicopter. Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park A child stranded on the rocks at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, was pulled from the water by a helicopter. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

For more on this story, return to Macon.com