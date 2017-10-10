Teen rescued after younger brother drowns at High Falls State Park

A 12-year-old drowned and his older brother had to be rescued after the pair went out on the rocks at High Falls State Park on Tuesday morning.
The younger boy died just south of Joseph Proctor Bridge in northern Monroe County. Family and friends held hands and embraced each other as his 17-year-old brother was pulled from the water by a helicopter. The teen reportedly got stuck at the bottom of the falls.
Monroe County schools are on fall break and though there are signs warning others to stay off the rocks, they are often disregarded.
