Macon-Bibb voters could determine fate of new 1-cent sales tax

Macon-Bibb County voters could decide the fate of a new sales tax that would lead to a millage rate rollback and property tax freeze.
The County Commission is scheduled to vote next week on whether to investigate the possibility of an additional 1-cent sales tax. Several hurdles must be cleared before the new sales tax is implemented.
Before the referendum could be added to November 2018 ballot for Macon-Bibb voters, it must first receive approval from the County Commission and the state legislators.
The resolution asking to examine the potential tax was approved by the commission’s Operations and Finance Committee Tuesday.
The proposal comes after the millage rate went up 3-mills this year. The amount of revenue taken in from the local option sales tax, also known as OLOST, would determine the extent of the property tax rollback.
“This is a vehicle for property tax relief, I think more consistent cash flow and addressing some of the concerns of our property owners,” Bechtel said. “But we need to go into this with our eyes open.”
He added, “I think it’s never too early to start doing the investigation, research to determine all that’s involved.”
The new tax would go into effect in 2019, and a millage rate rollback would occur in 2020, County Attorney Judd Drake said.
“What we would be looking at doing is using local legislation to adopt a homestead frozen exemption,” he said. “ In other words, the baseline value of an individual’s property in Macon-Bibb County would be set and each subsequent year they would get an exemption for any increase in value.”
