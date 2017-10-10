Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel listens during the first in-depth discussions of the mayor’s proposed budget in this May 29, 2014, Telegraph file photo.
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel listens during the first in-depth discussions of the mayor’s proposed budget in this May 29, 2014, Telegraph file photo. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel listens during the first in-depth discussions of the mayor’s proposed budget in this May 29, 2014, Telegraph file photo. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Local

Macon-Bibb voters could determine fate of new 1-cent sales tax

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 10, 2017 3:46 PM

Macon-Bibb County voters could decide the fate of a new sales tax that would lead to a millage rate rollback and property tax freeze.

The County Commission is scheduled to vote next week on whether to investigate the possibility of an additional 1-cent sales tax. Several hurdles must be cleared before the new sales tax is implemented.

Before the referendum could be added to November 2018 ballot for Macon-Bibb voters, it must first receive approval from the County Commission and the state legislators.

The resolution asking to examine the potential tax was approved by the commission’s Operations and Finance Committee Tuesday.

The proposal comes after the millage rate went up 3-mills this year. The amount of revenue taken in from the local option sales tax, also known as OLOST, would determine the extent of the property tax rollback.

“This is a vehicle for property tax relief, I think more consistent cash flow and addressing some of the concerns of our property owners,” Bechtel said. “But we need to go into this with our eyes open.”

He added, “I think it’s never too early to start doing the investigation, research to determine all that’s involved.”

The new tax would go into effect in 2019, and a millage rate rollback would occur in 2020, County Attorney Judd Drake said.

“What we would be looking at doing is using local legislation to adopt a homestead frozen exemption,” he said. “ In other words, the baseline value of an individual’s property in Macon-Bibb County would be set and each subsequent year they would get an exemption for any increase in value.”

For more on this story, return to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

    A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue.

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue 0:12

Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue
Suicidal man in standoff claimed to have gun 1:27

Suicidal man in standoff claimed to have gun
Standoff with suicidal man at Macon church 1:12

Standoff with suicidal man at Macon church

View More Video