Pause
  • Boy stranded on rocks at High Falls awaits rescue

    A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue.

A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
A child drowned at High Falls State Park Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, and another stuck in the water awaits rescue. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Local

Child drowns at High Falls State Park, authorities trying to rescue another

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 10, 2017 12:37 PM

A child drowned Tuesday morning at High Falls State Park, and authorities are still trying to rescue a second child who is stuck in the water.

The Georgia State Patrol, Monroe County Fire Department and Bibb County sheriff’s water dive team were on the way to the scene this afternoon, Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.

Pause
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Pause
