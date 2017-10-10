Child drowns at High Falls State Park, authorities trying to rescue another

A child drowned Tuesday morning at High Falls State Park, and authorities are still trying to rescue a second child who is stuck in the water.
The Georgia State Patrol, Monroe County Fire Department and Bibb County sheriff’s water dive team were on the way to the scene this afternoon, Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
Mother of boy who drowned at High Falls is consoled. Bystanders say the other boy was his brother and he is expected to be OK. pic.twitter.com/XyJSlbei8Z— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) October 10, 2017
Rescue efforts underway pic.twitter.com/QtLGWrRmbo— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) October 10, 2017
