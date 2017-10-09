‘Every second counts - plan 2 ways out’ theme of Fire Prevention Week

More Videos 1:27 Suicidal man in standoff claimed to have gun Pause 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 1:14 Forest Hill designs unveiled for second phase 1:58 With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3 1:30 Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America 1:42 Blazevich on Kirby Smart's message at halftime vs. Vandy 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Every second counts, plan 2 ways out' for Fire Prevention Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

