  'Every second counts, plan 2 ways out' for Fire Prevention

    Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

‘Every second counts - plan 2 ways out’ theme of Fire Prevention Week

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 09, 2017 4:54 PM

Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas never wants to see another year like 2016.

Ten people died in house fires where there were no working smoke detectors or fire escape plans.

This year, as firefighters across the country stress the importance of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, the theme is “Every second counts - plan two ways out.”

“How fitting is that?” Thomas asked last week as she kicked off the annual observance begun 40 years after the Great Chicago Fire killed more than 250 people between Oct 8-9 in 1871.

Macon firefighters will be promoting safety Tuesday night from 5-7 p.m. at Chick-fil-A locations on Zebulon and Brookhaven roads.

Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., firefighters will be at Macon Wal-mart stores from 5-7 p.m. and at the Sam’s Club on Log Cabin Drive.

Thursday from 5-7 p.m., it will be Family Night at Macon locations of Fire House Subs on Riverside Drive, Forsyth Road and Presidential Parkway.

At Macon Mall, firefighters will be greeting shoppers and handing out fire hats to kids and safety information to adults Wednesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

The department also is holding a Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the La Parrilla parking lot at the Shoppes at River Crossing.

In Milledgeville, firefighters will be visiting schools this week to discuss fire safety tips with students.

Milledgeville Fire Chief Tom Dietrich said most tragic house fires happen between 11 pm. and 7 a.m.

“We teach them that a smoke detector is very important because if a fire does take place it can wake them up,” Dietrich stated in a news release.

Crews will be bringing their fire safety house during visits to schools all this month.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

