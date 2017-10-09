New designs for north Macon road project could be on the way

Macon-Bibb County could spend nearly $689,000 on designs for the second phase of the Forest Hill Road project.
The County Commission’s Operations and Finance Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a contract with Stantec Consulting for architectural and engineering designs for Forest Hill from Forsyth Road to Wimbish Road. The contract would need final approval from the full commission if approved by the committee.
Conceptual designs presented in December 2016 proposed widening Forest Hill from Vineville Avenue to Wimbish Road from two to three lanes. Those preliminary designs included signal upgrades and a turn lane at Forsyth Road and Ridge Avenue, a new traffic signal at Charter Boulevard and sidewalks along Forest Hill Road. A center two-way left turn lane could also be added.
There’s also the option of a traffic signal or roundabout at the intersection of Wimbish and Forest Hill roads.
This next phase of designs will help the county get a better cost estimate for the project.
“The next phase is what we’re calling preliminary designs,” County Engineer David Fortson said. “That’s where the real engineering starts. They’ll have a surveyor go out and do a physical survey of the road. They will begin doing drainage calculations, begin analyzing the pavement and soil conditions.”
A later design phase would involve some potential right-of-way acquisitions and finalizing the drawings.
“It’s a long process,” Fortson said. “We’re still several years away from having it go out to bid, assuming money is available for it.”
State transportation officials said this summer that they expected the first phase of construction on the Forest Hill widening to be finished by the start of November.
The first phase of the project features the realignment of the Old Lundy/Lokchapee intersection and the addition of a “four-legged intersection” at the realignment of Newport Road, Forest Lake Drive South, Normandy Road and Glenn Hill Court.
Play ball
The Operations and Finance Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a memorandum of understanding with the Board of Education for the use of recreational sites.
As part of that move, Macon-Bibb County would sell the Ed DeFore Sports Complex to the Board of Education, with proceeds being used to upgrade Henderson Stadium.
The agreement also includes the use of a new sports complex near Hartley Elementary school. Renovations would be made to the Tom Fontaine ballpark as part of the construction of the new complex.
The $1.5 million west Macon project includes a $750,000 contribution from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. The ball fields would be used by a local Little League, the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, or RBI program, and the Bibb County school district.
In other business Tuesday, County Commission committees are also scheduled to vote on:
▪ Appropriating $307,110 of 2017 special sales tax bond proceeds to purchase new Bibb County sheriff’s vehicles;
▪ Buying new basketball goals and floor in preparation for the return of the state high school basketball tournament at the Macon Coliseum. Measures on Tuesday’s agenda call for using $175,000 of bond proceeds for the goals and floor.
▪ The Elections Board will be asking the county to use the Tubman Museum as an advanced voting site in 2018. The Tubman would replace the nearby Terminal Station as a satellite location where residents can cast their ballots before Election Day.
The other early voting site will remain at the Board of Elections office at 2525 Pio Nono Ave.
