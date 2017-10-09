Bob Brawdy McClatchy file photo
Traffic delays expected for roundabout paving on Georgia highway

By Liz Fabian

October 09, 2017 10:26 AM

Drivers should expect traffic delays as a new roundabout is paved this week in north Bibb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports McCoy Grading plans to put down asphalt Wednesday at the junction of Riverside Drive or Ga. 87 and Bass and Arkwright roads and Wesleyan Drive.

If rainy weather ceases, crews hope to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to finish the project.

The new mini-roundabout will be replaced circle in the future in an effort to reduce high-speed crashes on the highway.

