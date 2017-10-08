Local

Missing baby found dead

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 08, 2017 5:20 PM

A baby reported missing in Covington on Saturday has been found dead near the mobile home park where she was reported missing, according to The Covington News.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office investigators told the paper they found the body of 15-day-old Caliyah C. McNabb on Sunday “wrapped in some cloth under a log.”

Channel 2 Action News reported that Caliyah’s parents called 911 at about 10 a.m. Saturday when they noticed her missing. The parents said the baby was last seen at about 5 a.m. when they fed her.

WSB reported that the station was supposed to interview the parents Sunday. After the discovery, the mother showed up but the father, Chris McNabb, did not.

