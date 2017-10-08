Animals get a blessing at Macon church

Furry friends were welcomed into the sanctuary of All Saints Anglican Church on Sunday.
Following its communion service, the church held a blessing of the animals. The ceremony is a tradition connected with the feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4. Assisi was known for his love of animals.
“Animals are a blessing that we can appreciate,” Thomas Raines, an Anglican priest from Pensacola, Florida, told the small congregation before conducting the ceremony. “A pet is one of the most lovable things in the world. As we get older, sometimes the only thing that really loves us when everything else is going wrong is that pet.”
Raines used to perform the blessing of the animals each year at the church as a circuit priest. He happened to be coming through town on his back from Atlanta this week and offered to do it again.
The blessing was supposed to be done outside but heavy rains generated from Tropical Storm Nate kept the service inside. Harvey Klein, the priest at the church, brought his Maltese, Napoleon. Joseph Ryne, whose mother is a member of the church, brought his black mouth cur, Hobbes.
Others brought pictures of their pets and Raines individually blessed each one. He said pets set an example of the kind of unconditional love that people should have for each other.
Klein said St. Francis was a man of wealth who gave what he had to the poor.
“He saw God’s glory in all of life, even in the trees and the animals,” Klein said.
Raines recounted that a few months ago, a stray cat showed up as his front door, walked into the house like he belonged there, and has been with him and his wife ever since. The cat climbs into his lap immediately whenever Raines sits down in his recliner.
“Some people think blessings are only for humans, but what you are doing is you are recognizing the blessings that animals are in our lives,” he said.
