What’s in store for Middle Georgia as Hurricane Nate passes by

Hurricane Nate will likely bring rain and moderately high winds to Middle Georgia, as well as the potential for some small tornadoes.
The storm is expected to hit the central gulf coast late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s predicted to be a strong category one or low-end category two hurricane when it makes landfall east of Buluxi, Mississippi, near the Alabama state line, said Laura Belanger, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Peachtree City. The storm will move up through the Huntsville, Alabama, area and continue into Tennessee.
Middle Georgia is not expected to be in the main path of the storm, but the area will see wind speeds of up to 25 mph, with the highest gusts hitting the area Sunday afternoon and evening.
“The Macon area is in better shape, where you guys are not expecting to have the really high wind speeds or the heaviest rain fall amounts,” Belanger said. “We will start to see some increasing rain chances overnight tonight.”
By Sunday morning, there will be a 90 to 100 percent chance of rain; however, less than an inch of rain total is predicted through Monday morning. Belanger said the warmer temperatures in this area will make the weather a little more unstable.
“There is the potential we could see a tornado or two,” she said. “That’s the main concern for middle Georgia. “With most tropical systems, if we do have some tornadoes, they are relatively small, usually short lived. They’re not really high up on the intensity scale.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments