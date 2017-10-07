Middle Georgia goes ‘all out pink’ for breast cancer awareness race

The Rev. Gail Tolbert Smith had never taken any precautions concerning breast cancer. But the morning before she delivered the eulogy for a longtime friend who’d died from breast cancer, she checked herself ... and found a lump.
“Her experience was my wake-up call,” the Universal Light Christian Center pastor said.
Smith, who was diagnosed in April and finished chemotherapy in August, said her cancer was caught early, but it would have been too late if she hadn’t done that self examination.
Inside the survivors’ tent at the 2017 Komen Central Georgia Race for the Cure on Saturday, she was surrounded by others who had battled breast cancer or were still in the fight. Smith said being there was an important step for her to make in the healing process.
The event, held on the Mercer University campus in Macon, featured a survivor celebration prior to the 5K race. The top fundraisers and fastest runners were recognized afterward.
Khadijah Hall, affiliate coordinator for the event, estimated that at least 700 people had registered for the race. The goal was to raise $100,000 for breast cancer research and treatments, although the final amount collected won’t be known until next week.
“We’re all going through it together,” Smith said. “That’s how it is when you have people who love you. It’s as if you are all diagnosed.”
Pink was the uniform for the runners, walkers and supporters, who wore everything from tutus and matching shirts to festive socks and bright wigs.
It was “pink out day” for Angela Hill, of Macon, and her 10-plus family members. They look forward to the Race for the Cure every year and wear as much pink as possible. Hill’s pink ensemble included a lace skirt, ribbon-themed head scarf and jewelry, and bra on top of her t-shirt. Her sister, Teresa Hill, is an eight-year survivor.
“My outfit is for all survivors, but especially for my sister. She was the first in our family to be have breast cancer,” Angela Hill said. “We just go all out pink.”
Breast cancer runs on both sides of the family for Pamela Moore Simmons, of Macon. The 5-year survivor wore a pink wig and pink eye shadow as she “supported her sisters” and showed them love.
“I’m here to let people know that we have a life after being a breast cancer survivor, to give them hope,” she said. “I found my own lump. Please check your breasts monthly. The first sign that something is different, go to the doctor, and do your mammograms.”
Maurice Kirkland, of Macon, won his battle with breast cancer in 2003, and he did the Komen race to support his sister-in-law and others who are now in the fight. Ray Gainey, of Macon, was at the event with more family members than he could count. They were all supporting his daughter, Jennifer, a 3-year survivor.
“Keep a positive attitude,” said Macon resident Sarah Jones, who’s been cancer-free for 15 years. “One out of eight women will have breast cancer. Knowing your body is the name of the game.”
