Milledgeville police searching for missing 63-year-old

Milledgeville police are asking for help finding a 63-year-old man who was reported missing this week.
J.T. Durden is 5 feet 7 and inches tall, and may be in a red 2006 Toyota Tundra. Anyone who comes across Durden is asked to call Milledgeville police tipline at 478-414-4413.
Missing: JT Durden, 63, 5'7 in height, last seen in a red 2006 Toyota Tundra with damage to right front bumper. Call Tipline at 4784144413. pic.twitter.com/iAg9PtJcIY— MPD Public Relations (@MilledgevillePR) October 6, 2017
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
