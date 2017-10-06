J.T. Durden
Milledgeville police searching for missing 63-year-old

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 06, 2017 4:54 PM

Milledgeville police are asking for help finding a 63-year-old man who was reported missing this week.

J.T. Durden is 5 feet 7 and inches tall, and may be in a red 2006 Toyota Tundra. Anyone who comes across Durden is asked to call Milledgeville police tipline at 478-414-4413.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

