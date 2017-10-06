Man talking on cellphone is hit by vehicle in high-rise parking lot

A Navicent Health ambulance crew strapped a pedestrian onto a back board after he was hit by a vehicle Friday.
Arsenio Barnwell was talking on his cellphone while walking in the alley behind St. Paul Apartments when he was struck just before noon.
A 79-year-old driver of a 2000 Ford Taurus didn’t see Barnwell as he was backing up the car.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters and Navicent health services workers were first on the scene of the high-rise, at 1330 Forsyth St.
Barnwell was loaded into an ambulance, but he was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
One of the bystanders gathered on the street shook his head when asked if Barnwell was seriously hurt.
“He could get up and walk, if he wanted to,” he said.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, but no charges are expected to be filed against driver.
A witness reported that Barnwell was not paying attention when he was hit.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments