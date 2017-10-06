Man talking on cellphone is hit by vehicle in high-rise parking lot

More Videos

Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America 1:30

Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America

Pause
Man strapped to back board after being hit by vehicle at Macon high-rise 1:03

Man strapped to back board after being hit by vehicle at Macon high-rise

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:40

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua

Macon-Bibb Transit Authority wins grant for two electric buses 1:16

Macon-Bibb Transit Authority wins grant for two electric buses

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football' 1:34

Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football'

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

  • Man strapped to back board after being hit by vehicle at Macon high-rise

    A man was hit by a vehicle just before noon Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, behind St. Paul Apartments on Macon's Forsyth Street. Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating, but Arsenio Barnwell was not seriously hurt.

A man was hit by a vehicle just before noon Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, behind St. Paul Apartments on Macon's Forsyth Street. Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating, but Arsenio Barnwell was not seriously hurt. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
A man was hit by a vehicle just before noon Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, behind St. Paul Apartments on Macon's Forsyth Street. Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating, but Arsenio Barnwell was not seriously hurt. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Man talking on cellphone is hit by vehicle in high-rise parking lot

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 06, 2017 3:21 PM

A Navicent Health ambulance crew strapped a pedestrian onto a back board after he was hit by a vehicle Friday.

Arsenio Barnwell was talking on his cellphone while walking in the alley behind St. Paul Apartments when he was struck just before noon.

A 79-year-old driver of a 2000 Ford Taurus didn’t see Barnwell as he was backing up the car.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters and Navicent health services workers were first on the scene of the high-rise, at 1330 Forsyth St.

Barnwell was loaded into an ambulance, but he was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

One of the bystanders gathered on the street shook his head when asked if Barnwell was seriously hurt.

“He could get up and walk, if he wanted to,” he said.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, but no charges are expected to be filed against driver.

A witness reported that Barnwell was not paying attention when he was hit.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chuck Shaheen talks about why he should be elected mayor

View More Video