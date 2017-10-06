Nate’s latest track could bring Georgia tropical storm winds, tornadoes

Georgia should brace for tropical storm force winds, up to a half-foot of rain in spots and possible tornadoes as Nate approaches.
According to Friday projections from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are increasingly confident that Nate will be a minimal hurricane hitting near Louisiana, Mississipi and Alabama late Saturday and early Sunday.
What is changing from Thursday night and early Friday is the path through Georgia.
The strength and speed of the storm, which will be better assessed in later advisories, will determine the threat to Georgia, according to briefing from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
“The rightward turn is now much sharper,” meteorologist-in-charge Keith Stellman said.
If Nate packs 80 mph winds at landfall with a forward motion of 20 mph, winds of up to 50 mph are expected from Lagrange to Carrollton to Atlanta and up to Canton.
The stronger the winds, the greater the threat for power outages, particularly along and west of Interstate 85.
“With this faster forward motion and turn to the right, the impacts will be must greater for us going into the weekend,” Stellman warned.
The National Hurricane Center expects Nate will strengthen to Category 1 status, which carries maximum winds of 95 mph.
As the storm tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico, Georgia will begin to see some rain Saturday.
Although showers could interfere with the Georgia National Fair in Perry and other weekend activities, precipitation is needed as Macon has only seen .03 of an inch of rain since Sept. 12.
Macon has an October rainfall deficit of .52 of an inch as of Friday.
Friday projections that are subject to change, show Macon is likely to see about an inch of rain from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.
Atlanta is expected to see about 2.4 inches with more than 5 inches from Rome to Trenton and nearly 6 inches possible in Dalton.
Locally higher amounts could come with squall lines and lingering swaths of rain.
Since parts of the Peach State could be to the east of the center of Nate’s circulation, isolated tornadoes are possible.
Wind speeds in Georgia will depend on the strength of the storm which will be moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and could even bypass the Yucatan peninsula.
The system still will be much weaker and smaller than Hurricane Irma which had days to strengthen into a Category 5 storm.
The cone of uncertainty shows the center of the storm system could still track through part of Middle Georgia as was the case with computer models for the Macon area earlier in the week.
Thursday, it looked like only the extreme northwest sector of Georgia would be affected.
With an increase in tropical moisture in the area, there’s a chance of rain in Macon’s forecast through Thursday.
By early Monday morning, remnants of Nate are expected to be near West Virginia and continuing to rapidly trek toward the northwest near New York City by early Tuesday.
Weather conditions and forecasts could change, so continue to monitor macon.com for updates.
