Your regular route to downtown Macon could be blocked for Race for the Cure

Roads will be blocked Saturday as hundreds of people will be running through the streets of Macon for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies will be blocking roads near Mercer University, Tattnall Square Park and College Street beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The race to benefit breast cancer research begins at 9 a.m. near the Hilton Garden Inn on the campus near the football field off Mercer University Drive.
The route goes along Stadium Drive, Winship Street and Johnson Avenue before turning right onto Montpelier Avenue, continuing to Coleman Avenue before turning left onto Calhoun Street.
Runners will turn left onto Oglethorpe Street to College Street then take a left at Forsyth Street before returning on Monroe Street toward Tattnall Square Park.
The race continues around the park on Oglethorpe and Adams streets and back onto the Mercer campus to finish at the starting line.
Deputies are expected to block off streets until about 10:30 a.m. and will be rerouting traffic at Oglethorpe, Forsyth and College streets, and Montpelier, Carling, Linden and Johnson avenues, as well as at Stadium Drive.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
