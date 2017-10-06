Rain coming as Tropical Storm Nate approaches, tornado threat possible for Georgia

Hurricane forecasters are becoming more confident that Tropical Storm Nate is headed toward the Louisiana-Mississipi border late Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center expects Nate will strengthen to Category 1 status, which carries maximum winds of 95 mph.
As the storm tracks inland, Georgia will begin to see some rain Saturday.
Although showers could interfere with the Georgia National Fair and other weekend activities, precipitation is needed as Macon has only seen .03 of an inch of rain since Sept. 12.
Macon has an October rainfall deficit of .52 of an inch as of Friday.
Since the Peach State will be to the east of the center of Nate’s circulation, isolated tornadoes are possible as are gusty winds that are expected to stay below tropical storm status of 39 mph.
Wind speed will depend on the strength of the storm which will be moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The system will be much weaker and smaller than Hurricane Irma which had days to strengthen into a Category 5 storm.
The cone of uncertainty for Nate shows the center of the storm system could still track through northwest Georgia, instead of the Macon area as forecast earlier in the week.
Parts of the northwest corner of Georgia could see up to 4 inches of rain from the storm, while some sections of Middle Georgia could see up to 2 inches of rain through the weekend.
With an increase in tropical moisture in the area, there’s a chance of rain in Macon’s forecast through Thursday.
By early Monday morning, remnants of Nate are expected to be in eastern Tennessee and continuing to rapidly trek toward the northwest near New York City by early Tuesday.
Weather conditions and forecasts could change, so continue to monitor macon.com for updates.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments